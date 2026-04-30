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Dirt-fishing with the Driftless Digger | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Spencer TrittSusan Stephens
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:02 AM CDT
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ

It’s every kid’s wildest dream – finding buried treasure in their own backyard. There’s a man in southern Wisconsin who is living that dream and has even made a business out of it. Jim Winter calls himself “The Driftless Digger” – and he’s a “detectorist.” That’s someone whose hobby is searching for underground artifacts using a metal detector. You might be familiar with the term thanks to the gentle British comedy Detectorists.

For the latest Under Rocks podcast, we sent our team out with The Driftless Digger to explore the site of an Ogle County farmhouse that was abandoned in the 1920s.

Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ

Jim used to call himself a treasure hunter. Now he considers himself a “history saver,” because that’s what really interests him most in the sites he explores: The lives of the people who lived there, their everyday artifacts, and sharing their stories with the landowners.

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WNIJ News Under Rocks
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
See stories by Dan Libman
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens