Joliet Slammers to hold The Big House Ballgame in Old Joliet Prison

Jason Cregier: Over the years, many sporting events have tried out different locales outside their main venues.

From aircraft carriers hosting college basketball games, hockey played inside football stadiums, and even baseball played from a corn field at Iowa’s Field of Dreams Movie Site.

And now, one northern Illinois semi-professional baseball team adds its list to a growing list of teams and leagues thinking creatively.

The Joliet Slammers host The Big House Ballgame from within the walls of the Old Joliet Prison.

Here to discuss the game, which takes place on Thursday, Apr. 30, is Tori Zalewski.

Zalewski is the marketing manager for Joliet Slammers.

Tori, thanks for being with us.

Tori Zalewski: Yes, of course.

So, what have the logistics been like getting ready for this game?

Well, there once was a baseball field inside these prison walls years ago.

So, the good news is that we already had a good ground base to rebuild the field.

The field is located right outside of the prison’s administrative building.

In a sense, it is more of a restorative effort to bring the field back.

Much of what went into this was finding someone to build the field, bringing in bleachers, and finding and installing netting to protect the fans.

Will there be special giveaways to commemorate the event?

And will the teams also wear special uniforms for the game?

We found old baseball jerseys in the prison that were previously worn years ago.

We have recreated their black and yellow scheme for the game, which is completely different to our normal green and orange Joliet Slammers uniforms.

Are players and staff getting excited about the game?

Our manager is over the moon, and so is the Gateway Grizzlies manager, who we play in The Big House Ballgame.

Our players are also excited, anytime a social media post goes out they usually share it and mention how they cannot wait for the game.

From the front office and players to everyone else involved, there is plenty of excitement for this event.

And is this an exhibition game? It will not affect regular season standings, correct?

Correct, this is an exhibition game.

If this goes well, will The Big House Ballgame become annual?

Potentially, we have received an overabundance of interest in this game.

We would be missing out if we did not continue it.

How will concessions be managed for the game?

We have a wide variety of food trucks coming in.

Not to be too cute here, but quite a step up from actual prison food.

Many people make references on social media, and we make sure to let them know it will not be that.

This must be fun from the marketing side of things.

Oh yes. I have had fun putting all this out there.

With social media you get every reaction from the good and bad.

But most of the reactions for The Big House Ballgame have been positive.

Tori Zalewski is the managing director for the Joliet Slammers, who hosts The Big House Ballgame, Thursday, Apr. 30 at the Old Joliet Prison.

Tori, thanks for being with us.

Yes, of course.