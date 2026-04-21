Two injured in explosion and fire at Ottawa chemical plant

Two employees of Coogee Chemical in Ottawa were injured Tuesday morning when magnesium at the plant ignited, causing an explosion and fire.

The Ottawa Fire Department was dispatched to the site and located the employees. Both were transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Shaw Media reports one worker is in critical condition.

Since magnesium reacts violently with water, a hazardous materials team put out the fire using onsite dry chemical extinguishing agents. Authorities declared it under control in under ten minutes and secured the site.

Highway 6 was temporarily closed and nearby businesses were told to shelter in place while the fire was being dealt with.

The Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration assisted with an investigation into the fire and said early findings suggest that the explosion may have been the result of an equipment failure during the transfer of magnesium into a storage container. The fire department says the malfunction allowed oxygen into the system, which reacted with the magnesium and caused an explosion.

Authorities say damage to the building appears minimal.

Coogee Chemical has suspended operations at the plant pending the outcome of the investigation.

