NIU celebrates Mexican culture through music

Earlier this month, Northern Illinois University's School of Music hosted Music of Mexico as part of its 2026 World Music Festival.

The festival ran from April 7 to April 11, with music from around the world in concert.

Banda NIU and Mariachi NIU, both groups from the university, starred in the concert on April 9, where they played a variety of traditional Mexican songs from Vicente Fernández to Jenni Rivera. It was a chance to showcase local talent through the traditional repertoire of songs.

Roberto De León is the director of Banda NIU, who started the group during his time as a student at the university.

Michaelangelo Uribe, Banda NIU clarinetist for four years, says De León brings energy to the group.

"This instructor has the most lively band," said Uribe, "he has the most technical and most authentic music."

De León returned to NIU in his new role at the beginning of the school year with a lot of excitement, having experience with other bands and mariachis in the U.S. and Mexico.

José Antonio Ozuna serves as director of Mariachi NIU in addition to being a professional, educator, and consultant for other mariachi programs in Chicago and beyond. This is his second year leading the group, helping students develop their skills.

"I always look forward to working with the young musicians and putting this music together," said Ozuna, "I learn from them as they learn from me."

Fernando Marroquín Mendoza has been playing the vihuela in mariachi for two years, but says he has had to dedicate himself to it since it is not his main instrument.

"It's been constant practice, working everyday to get to the level everyone else is at," said Marroquín Mendoza, "It's been really fun, but also a lot of work."

He also helps Ozuna manage the group in a leadership role.

"It's rewarding," he added, "helping him with the ensemble, talking with people, letting them know where the concerts are."

1 of 9 — AZ13.jpg Parte del equipo de Aztlan NIU Carlos Loera 2 of 9 — AZ1.JPG Francisco Solares-Larrave 3 of 9 — AZ3.JPG Francisco Solares-Larrave 4 of 9 — AZ5.JPG Francisco Solares-Larrave 5 of 9 — AZ12.jpg Lidia Marquez, miembro de Aztlan NIU Carlos Loera 6 of 9 — AZ7.JPG Francisco Solares-Larrave 7 of 9 — AZ8.jpg Carlos Loera 8 of 9 — AZ9.jpg Carlos Loera 9 of 9 — AZ11.jpg Carlos Loera

Joining the two groups was NIU Ballet Folklórico Aztlan, also a group from the university. They were on stage and in the audience dancing to the rhythm of the songs that were being played.

Ozuna echoed what he had to say to the audience, "let's hope they leave inspired to continue the beautiful traditions of Mexican culture," he said. "It's a very inspiring thing to build here at NIU to represent our culture, represent our community and the Latinos here."

This concert was the culmination of all the work they put in throughout the semester and this "final exam" of sorts was met with applause and emotions.

