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Journalist Payton Felix discusses recent news out of the Sauk Valley

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:40 AM CDT
Payton Felix is a reporter for Shaw Media and covers the Sauk Valley.
Shaw Media
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Payton Felix
Payton Felix is a reporter for Shaw Media and covers the Sauk Valley.

Payton Felix is a reporter for Shaw Media who covers the Sauk Valley area of northern Illinois.

The first story that Felix shares with us is how closures of healthcare facilities by OSF Healthcare in Lee and LaSalle counties have led to some patients having issues accessing contraceptive care and fertility treatments.

Then the conversation shifts to business.
A Chicago developer wants to turn the former Magnuson Hotel in Dixon into a 70-unit apartment complex.
Felix says that the news in drawing quite a local opposition from the rural neighborhood near the hotel.

Lastly, Felix explains an ongoing story out of Ogle County.
A Chicago woman accused of falsely reporting a shooting at a steer-tailing event in Ogle County is now arguing that charges were filed against her in retaliation.

For the full context and analysis on these stories, listen to the full interview in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier