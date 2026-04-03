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Poetically Yours - The calming effect of music

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 3, 2026 at 10:20 AM CDT
Mohammad Metri - Unsplash.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Ty Yaeger Jr.

Yaeger is an independent actor and voice performer known for his work in regional commercials, indie feature films and short films. He says his portfolio includes both on-screen and voice roles.

He appears in a viral commercial for Insurance King, which features Todd Bridges. Yaeger credits the commercial with expanding his audience. He also worked with "Saved by the Bell's" Dustin Diamond before Diamond's passing, appearing as a zombie in Insurance King commercials.

In addition to on-screen work, Yaeger provides voice acting for video games distributed on Steam, contributing character voices and narration for indie titles. Here's his poem, "Music Girl Peace."

She sits with a glass and a quiet song,

The room is small but the night feels long.

A melody hums where the light is low,

Wrapping her heart in a tender glow.

The drink is warm, the music slow,

Each note knows things she won’t say out loud.

She sways a little, smiles to herself,

A soft kind of brave, not lonely just felt.

She loves in ways the world can’t see,

Through half-closed eyes and memory.

Even alone, she’s full of care,

Leaving sweetness in the air.

The song fades out, the glass runs dry,

But love still lingers, gentle, and shy.

She finishes the night the same way she began

Soft, and loving, and beautifully her own woman.

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose