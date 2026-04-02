Poetically Yours - Spring is here

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rhonda Parsons.

Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was to be read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: "Written on the Wind"

That story earned the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.

Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.

Parsons recently released an audiobook Take 5, created as a soft, reflective companion for anyone who loves mindful, heart-centered poetry.

Besides writing, Parsons enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with her family’s chihuahuas. Here's her poem "The Summer Sun is Rising."

The summer sun is rising

though spring has just sprung

Buds pop out to say hello

and birds warble the sweetest tune

their song an Ode to the Blue in the Robin’s egg

It’s wine for my soul, this smile of the earth

during this seasonal transition

Shades of green surround me

flowers of variety and hue

It’s the sweetest wine I’ve ever drank

this smile of the earth

I can’t deny the summer sun is rising

Yet I can feel her sadness when I touch her brow

Her blue eyes cloud with mingling emotions

One day I’ll look up and see tears rain down

and I won’t bother to bring out the umbrella

Her tears need to drench my hair

and wash the world off my flesh

I want to feel the breath that blows the seeds of life

gives reprieve from the heat

That breath keeps my heart from freezing over

on days lacking that fresh spring feeling

Then I remember that summer sun is rising

and it shines on everyone