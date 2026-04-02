Poetically Yours - Spring is here
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Rhonda Parsons.
Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was to be read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: "Written on the Wind"
That story earned the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.
Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.
Parsons recently released an audiobook Take 5, created as a soft, reflective companion for anyone who loves mindful, heart-centered poetry.
Besides writing, Parsons enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with her family’s chihuahuas. Here's her poem "The Summer Sun is Rising."
The summer sun is rising
though spring has just sprung
Buds pop out to say hello
and birds warble the sweetest tune
their song an Ode to the Blue in the Robin’s egg
It’s wine for my soul, this smile of the earth
during this seasonal transition
Shades of green surround me
flowers of variety and hue
It’s the sweetest wine I’ve ever drank
this smile of the earth
I can’t deny the summer sun is rising
Yet I can feel her sadness when I touch her brow
Her blue eyes cloud with mingling emotions
One day I’ll look up and see tears rain down
and I won’t bother to bring out the umbrella
Her tears need to drench my hair
and wash the world off my flesh
I want to feel the breath that blows the seeds of life
gives reprieve from the heat
That breath keeps my heart from freezing over
on days lacking that fresh spring feeling
Then I remember that summer sun is rising
and it shines on everyone