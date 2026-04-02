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Beloit journalist discusses data center, casino, local government and local schools

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published April 2, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Alex Gary is a reporter for the Beloit Daily News.
Beloit Daily News
/
Adams Publishing Group
Alex Gary is a reporter for the Beloit Daily News.

Today I am joined by Alex Gary, Gary is a reporter for the Beloit Daily News in Beloit, Wisconsin.

The discussion begins with Gary mentioning that Beloit is looking to fill its vacant City Manager position, with multiple candidates looking to take over the job.

Gary then discusses a major education story in Beloit, with the city's largest school district looking to trim its budget. He also mentions challenges that open enrollment presents for Wisconsin public schools.

While discussing budgets, Gary and I talked about a proposal to combine the city and town of Beloit's fire departments into one entity. Currently, interim fire chiefs also run both departments.

Next, Gary mentions a story out of Beloit that is becoming a popular topic in rural and small cities across the Midwest: data centers. The city is considering land for a proposed data center.

We conclude the conversation with a discussion about a new casino, hotel and convention center that has been top of mind for many Beloit residents since the mid-1990s.

For full context and the complete conversation on Beloit news, listen at the link above.

Alex Gary is a reporter for the Beloit Daily News. You can find his work at beloitdailynews.com

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier
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