DeKalb City Council gives green light to data center project

A proposed data center in DeKalb’s industrial district has been approved by the DeKalb City Council.

The project is proposed by Endeavour Energy, a company that says it’s creating a network of "sustainable" data centers that reduce water use and lessen demand on the power grid.

Supporters emphasized the potential for the project to bring in millions in tax revenue and jobs to the area.

Residents near the South Pointe Greens subdivision shared concerns during a public hearing on Dec. 8, 2025 about the potential noise impact of the project.

During public comment, others mentioned concerns about the environmental impact of the project on area wildlife.

You can watch the public hearing (company presentation and public comments begin around 1:30.00 mark.)

According to city documents, the site comprises approximately 560 acres of the ChicagoWest Business Center. Edged is a Division of Endeavour Energy. Edged is focused on “co-location” and rents space to what are known as “hyperscale” cloud providers such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

City of DeKalb According to city documents, the CWBC acreage is slated for industrial development on the City’s 2022 Comprehensive Land Use Plan.