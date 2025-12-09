© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeKalb City Council gives green light to data center project

Northern Public Radio | By Jess Savage,
Jenna Dooley
Published December 9, 2025 at 1:07 PM CST
The proposed data center site
https://www.cityofdekalb.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_12082025-2784
The proposed data center site

A proposed data center in DeKalb’s industrial district has been approved by the DeKalb City Council.

The project is proposed by Endeavour Energy, a company that says it’s creating a network of "sustainable" data centers that reduce water use and lessen demand on the power grid.

Supporters emphasized the potential for the project to bring in millions in tax revenue and jobs to the area.

Residents near the South Pointe Greens subdivision shared concerns during a public hearing on Dec. 8, 2025 about the potential noise impact of the project.

During public comment, others mentioned concerns about the environmental impact of the project on area wildlife.

You can watch the public hearing (company presentation and public comments begin around 1:30.00 mark.)

According to city documents, the site comprises approximately 560 acres of the ChicagoWest Business Center. Edged is a Division of Endeavour Energy. Edged is focused on “co-location” and rents space to what are known as “hyperscale” cloud providers such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

City of DeKalb
According to city documents, the CWBC acreage is slated for industrial development on the City’s 2022 Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
The city has provided an estimated timeline for the project.
City of DeKalb
The city has provided an estimated timeline for the project.
Illinois
Jess Savage
Jess is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Northwestern University specializing in health, environment, and science reporting. Jess is a reporter with WNIJ, Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and Harvest Public Media.
See stories by Jess Savage
Jenna Dooley
Jenna Dooley has spent her professional career in public radio. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois - Springfield. She returned to Northern Public Radio in DeKalb after several years hosting Morning Edition at WUIS-FM in Springfield. She is a former "Newsfinder of the Year" from the Illinois Associated Press and recipient of NIU's Donald R. Grubb Journalism Alumni Award. She is an active member of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and an adjunct instructor at NIU.
See stories by Jenna Dooley