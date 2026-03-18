Kaneland basketball team finishes a season to remember

Kaneland High School’s boys basketball team just had their best season in decades.

They finished third place in the state tournament this past weekend.

This was no March Madness, Cinderella run. The Knights have won their conference four years in a row and walked into the state semifinals as the only remaining unbeaten team in Illinois. Head coach Ernie Colombe says the season took them by surprise.

“Before we knew it, we kind of looked up, and we're 10-0," he said. "And then we're 15-0, and then we're 20-0. It just kind of worked out that way. It's crazy to think looking back, that we're able to finish off so many close games and find different ways to win.”

They finally fell in an overtime thriller against Deerfield, before rebounding in the third place game.

Colombe says he's been reflecting on how much his players have grown, both on and off the court.

“The records are nice," he told WNIJ. "But, you know, looking back 20 years from now, I don't know that we'll remember every single record. We'll definitely remember the kids and their impact on each other and on our program.”

Colombe says he felt like their run brought the community together. Students even got the day off from school to go down to Champaign and support them in the state tournament.

They’re enjoying it, but he says his players are already asking about next season.