Measles case confirmed in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed the first case of measles in DeKalb County in 2026.

The case was confirmed through laboratory testing.

According to a news release, staff are now investigating the case and contacting people who may have been exposed.

Possible Exposure Locations

More information will be shared if additional public exposure sites are identified. If people can be identified individually from an exposure, the health department will contact them directly.

Possible indoor exposure locations in DeKalb County, Illinois include:

• 03/02/26: Walmart (2300 Sycamore Rd., DeKalb, IL.) from 2:30 pm – 4:45pm

• 03/09/26: Post Office (600 E. Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL.) from 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

The release says two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

People who are most at risk include those who have not been vaccinated, including infants who are too young to receive the vaccine, and people who cannot be vaccinated due to certain health conditions.

Symptoms of measles may include:

• Rash

• High fever

• Cough

• Runny nose

• Red, watery eyes