DeKalb man charged with murder in the death of an infant

A man from DeKalb has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant he brought to the emergency room at Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital on Monday, Feb. 23, later died from severe injuries.

The DeKalb Police Department said Dominic G. Larson had brought the 5-month-old, his biological child, to the emergency room late that afternoon with life-threatening facial injuries.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputies said Larson appeared to be intoxicated. When officers ordered him to stay and answer questions, he attempted to walk away and had to be physically restrained. He was handcuffed and taken into custody by deputies.

The infant was airlifted to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for more advanced treatment. On Tuesday, Feb. 24, hospital staff notified police that the severity of the injuries, including a skull fracture and brain hemorrhages, the infant was unlikely to survive. The infant was placed on life support and died later that day.

Following an investigation, the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 24, approved charges against Larson, including first-degree murder, aggravated battery and reckless conduct — all felonies — and endangering the life and health of a child, a misdemeanor.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information related to the case to contact the department.

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent

