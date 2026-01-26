Woodstock Groundhog Days forecasts 100% chance of charm this weekend

If you feel like you’re living the same day over and over again, there’s a term for that.

"When something repeats, it's that 'Groundhog Day effect,'" explains Rick Bellairs, chairman of the Woodstock Groundhog Days. "That wasn't part of our our vocabulary back then. The movie has has made it that."

That movie was "Groundhog Day," starring Bill Murray and directed by Harold Ramis. It was filmed in Woodstock, Illinois in 1992 and released in 1993.

Just like the plot of the movie, visitors get a chance to walk down memory lane again and again.

The annual festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 30, with the official welcoming of Woodstock Willie, followed by the Groundhog Day Dinner Dance at the Moose Lodge, a filming location featured in the movie.

Bellairs confirms that other traditions will continue throughout the weekend, including big-screen showings of the movie at Classic Cinemas, guided walking tours of filming sites, the Groundhog Day 5K, pub crawl, and the return of a chili cook-off.

Special guests this year include Bob Hudgins, the film’s location scout and Stephen Tobolowsky, who portrayed Ned Ryerson in the film.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

You can hear the full interview with Bellairs in the audio above.