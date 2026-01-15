Dozens of organizations filed objections to the EPA's new water and wetlands definition

More than 96% of Illinois wetlands are at risk of losing federal protections. The Environmental Protection Agency is in the process of redefining the Waters of the United States (WOTUS), and their proposed definition rolls back many safeguards that have been in place to protect waterways and wetlands across the country. Dozens of community organizations signed onto a formal objection to the Environmental Protection Agency, which was drafted by Prairie Rivers Network. WNIJ’s Jess Savage spoke with Director of Water Policy Robert Hirschfeld to learn more about why they wrote to the EPA about the ruling.

(This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Robert Hirschfeld: We felt it was important that, for the historical record, groups from Illinois let EPA and the Trump administration know that we support strong Clean Water Act protections; strong protections for our water and our wetlands in Illinois.

I think the Trump administration has been very clear and consistent that they want to roll back water and air protections. They view those as impeding the industry's ability to pollute. And it is also important for the historical record, should lawsuits ever be filed over this redefinition.

Jess Savage: I'm curious; what would you say is important for Illinois residents to understand about the role wetlands play in their lives and at home?

RH: Wetlands are critical infrastructure. In Illinois, we already live with the loss of about 90% of our historic wetlands. Wetlands filter pollution. They keep runoff out of streams and rivers and lakes.

And wetlands are also extremely effective and valuable [for] flood reduction infrastructure. Some of the best research on wetlands shows that in Illinois alone, even just the wetlands that remain, they have a value somewhere around $750 million a year. $750 million annually in residential flood protection.

JS: What are the impacts you anticipate from this new WOTUS ruling?

RH: The impacts to Illinois are severe and dramatic. EPA’s own impact analysis shows that 94.6% of Illinois' wetlands are probably no longer going to be protected by the Federal Clean Water Act. So functionally, Illinois wetlands have been written out of the Clean Water Act.

Illinois does not have strong state wetlands protections, so Prairie Rivers Network, and many of our partners, we are trying to pass legislation where the state would step in where the federal government is stepping back. So, the state would run their own wetlands protections program, but we don't have that currently. We relied on the federal Clean Water Act.

JS: So, you at the Prairie Rivers Network drafted the formal comments, and 42 other community organizations signed on. What was it like to get that type of response?

RH: Well, on one hand, it's very heartening that all of these community organizations — including environmental groups, public health groups, labor, environmental justice and other community advocacy organizations — they all want to protect clean water, and they want to protect wetlands, and so the response was immediate and overwhelming in in their support of this.

What we are pushing for is strong, science-based protections for our water here in Illinois. And you know, frankly, the rule that's been proposed ignores the basic science of water and hydrology.

And so even though it was a disparate set of groups, both geographically and in terms of mission, I think we all share an interest in defending Illinois water quality and ecosystems and public health. Illinois lawmakers should take note that there's widespread and broad desire to protect Illinois wetlands.

JS: What are the next steps for you at the Prairie Rivers Network?

RH: So later this year, EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers will issue a final rule. I don't expect much to come out of the federal process. And so, our work now at Prairie Rivers Network really is about making sure that the state of Illinois responds. So, at Prairie Rivers Network, and with many of our partners, our next step is really advocating for state policy that will protect water.