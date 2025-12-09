© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Poetry can be found in other artforms

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published December 9, 2025 at 2:41 PM CST
The Anatomy of Art — Alexandra Beller/Dances

Thank you for listening to another episode of WNIJ’s Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This podcast is an extension of the weekly segment. This month we feature dancer, choreographer and educator Alexandra Beller. Now how does choreography and poetry intertwine? Beller explained the connection beautifully during this conversation.

Next month episode will feature former Rockford Poet Laureate Jenna Goldsmith. Goldsmith will talk about her upcoming book "The Worse for Wear."

Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday during Here and Now and All Things Considered on WNIJ. Listen anytime at WNIJ.org. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for providing the music for this podcast.

WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose