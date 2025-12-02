Rockford's art sector is still persevering despite changes to government funding

This year’s government elimination of some art grant programs impacted many art organizations, including the Rockford Area Arts Council. WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose follows up with the executive director of council, Mary McNamara Bernsten, to see how the city’s art sector is doing after some of these changes.

YB:

Mary, so I know we talked a few months ago about certain arts grants and things changing. How has it been for arts in the City of Rockford since then?

MMB:

The arts have continued to struggle, Yvonne, from the post Covid era. Really those ticket purchasing venues are still not pre-Covid condition, their budgets are sort of facing that fact that people are not going back to the theater, to the symphony, to concerts as often as they were. So I would say in terms of those hardest hit are going to be those that are selling tickets to things.

In terms of the sector and its healthiness, Rockford creatives are definitely facing this challenge head on, and I think we've seen an increase in arts scene, the art scene that we host here at the Arts Council, art scene venues have increased. We're seeing young creative businesses open their doors and find new storefronts. So, I think that's very hopeful for the sector. And we know that a healthy arts and culture sector mean a healthy economic condition for a region. It means a healthy workforce development, recruitment and retainment. But I will say that true to Rockford form the Rockford region, creative sector is resilient and strong.

YB:

Can you tell me about some of the resources that you guys offer?

MMB:

Yes, I would love to talk with you about that. We have a program that just completed. It's our second annual Business of Art. And at that program last year, for instance, we had help with taxes for creative business owners. We had a trademark and copyright specialist from the lawyers for creative arts, and then this year we added things. We talked about AI and the ethical use of AI.

We talked about finding local resources at our Creative Entrepreneur for BIPOC populations at Think Big, we had somebody come in and speak to personal branding. We had somebody talk to the audience and the attendees about online publishing.

Other opportunities for engagement and resources include our roundtables, where we have programs for musicians, performing artists, digital artists, literary artists and then agency leaders, so that they can come in and find out about employment opportunities, funding opportunities, legislative initiatives that they can be a part of.

YB:

Now I know that you guys were granted some money for the civic center. Can you tell me how that process is going?

MMB:

Yes. So, a little update on the armory, which we hope will be a Civic Cultural Center. The armory was purchased last year, at this time, actually in November of 2024, since then, we applied for a U.S. EPA grant, which we received in May of 2025, and between May and September, we worked on accepting that offer, because through the federal government, things take a little bit longer, and you have to accept it very formally. You have to have your financial processes in place, and other pieces that made it a little complicated. So, we are now in the process of taking bids for doing the environmental remediation that that grant was for. So, we received $1.54 million from the U.S. EPA, and we are going to start spending those dollars very soon.

YB:

Now, is there anything else you would like our listeners to know about the state of art?

MMB:

Yes, as we go into 2026 and your listeners are thinking about arts and culture, one, there's always just a breadth of agencies to give to. So, I do encourage you, if you love the theater, give to your local theater. If you love music, find the symphony or the Music Academy somewhere where you think they are proliferating music and you give to that agency. Of course, the Arts Council would always take your donation. We are happy to do that, but we are really here on behalf of our partners. So, the other thing I'd like to mention for people going into 2026 is to attend the Rockford Area Arts Awards, which happen a little bit like the Oscars at the beginning of March every year, and we elevate and celebrate the creative sector. It will give people a wonderful view of what's happening in the arts and culture sector and give them a lot of hope and inspiration and a lot of ideas of what they can do with their time throughout the year.

YB:

Thank you so much for taking the time out to speak with me today, Mary.

MMB:

Thank you.

