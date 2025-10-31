The Four Freedoms and Beyond | Teachers' Lounge Classic

Here on Teachers' Lounge, we're revisiting our 2022 conversation with David Gray! He’s a social studies teacher at Logan Jr. High in Princeton, Illinois.

He and his students worked on a project called “The Four Freedoms & Beyond.” It’s based on President Franklin Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union speech just before the U.S. entered World War II.

Roosevelt laid out the country’s stance -- highlighted by the four freedoms -- which are Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear.

Gray’s students illustrated their interpretations of the freedoms, they had discussions about them, and even some community events in Princeton. He says, in the classroom, it was especially fascinating to hear how his students felt we’ve lived up to the ideals expressed in those freedoms — or not.

