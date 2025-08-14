Freeport News: City roadwork, tire recycling and Krape Park Art Walk

Leer en español

City road work

Road work continues on Carroll Avenue, Blackhawk Avenue, Stephenson Street between Greenfield Drive and Sunset, and work will begin soon on Hance Drive. This work updates water mains, sewer systems, and pavement damage.

Most construction areas are opened for resident access at the end of the work day, but the intersection at West Stephenson Street and Park Boulevard will not be opened after work hours until work is completed over the next several weeks.

Road closed signs give crews the proper space and safety to work. Ignoring them could result in injury, project malfunction and more. The City asks that you pay attention to road closed signs and obey them with the utmost caution.

Tire recycling event

In other City news, Freeport is hosting a tire recycling event for Freeport residents next Saturday, August 23rd at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds. The event is being co-hosted with the Fairgrounds and Gill’s Freeport Disposal from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Freeport residents may bring tires to the Fairgrounds free of charge during this event. While there is no limit for how many passenger car tires a resident can bring, residents may only bring up to four semi-truck tires and no other tires will be accepted.

As with other City-hosted trash drop-off events, attendees must present a Freeport ID to drop off their items in order to help the City eliminate illegal dumping. Thanks to all who participate in activities such as this event to further aid in that objective.

Streaming service now available through the Freeport Public Library

Streaming services are getting expensive! Now anyone with a Freeport Public Library card can enjoy over 30,000 free videos with Kanopy, a company committed to streaming high-quality films that inspire, educate, and entertain to and through libraries around the globe.

Kanopy’s unique selection offers something for everyone, from award-winning indie films to important and timely documentaries, foreign films, popular cinema, children’s shows, and more. FPL's subscription also includes Great Courses instructional lectures as well as unlimited access to Kanopy Kids. For more details on the many offerings, visit the Library’s website at https://www.freeportpubliclibrary.org

Kanopy can be accessed with your Freeport Public Library card barcode and PIN. Once connected, you can create an account using your email address. The Kanopy app is available for both use through both Android and Apple iOS, and it can also be used with various TV Apps.

This is a great service being offered for free and should be a significant benefit for many residents. Thanks, Freeport Public Library!

Krape Park Art Walk

Join the Freeport Park District us for a day of creativity and inspiration at the Krape Park Art Walk this Saturday, August 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This vibrant artisan marketplace brings talented artists and makers together from across the region to showcase their handmade treasures. Discover unique works, connect with skilled creators, and celebrate the artistry that makes each piece special.

Krape Park Art Walk is free to the public and designed for the whole family to enjoy. Krape Park offers its own amenities as well including paddling yellow creek, mini-golf, and a historic carousel.

Paint the Port

Another event to appreciate artistic talent is coming up next Friday! Paint the Port, a popular downtown street paint party open to the whole community, will be here again on Friday, August 22nd. Since its inception in 2017, Paint the Port, which is hosted by the Freeport Art Museum, transforms downtown Freeport into a vibrant outdoor gallery as individuals and families paint the town—literally!

Initially conceived as a means to raise funds for downtown revitalization, Paint the Port has exceeded expectations, becoming a vital source of support for our community's cultural development. Today, the proceeds generated by this beloved event are channeled into the development and maintenance of the Arts Plaza and its Splash Pad. Squares are $15 until August 21st and everything needed to create these street masterpieces will be provided. Squares may also be purchased on the day of the event for $20, but inventory may be limited. Reserve your space online at www.painttheport.com

Public school registration reminders

School for Freeport School District 145 begins a week from today on Thursday, August 21st for Grades K-12 with preschool starting on Friday, August 22nd. If they have not done so already, parents are reminded to officially register all children – including returning students – online at the website for Freeport School District 145 as soon as possible. The website is www.fsd145 .org and a link is included in the print version of this episode. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before September 1st, 2025 and proof of residency in Freeport School District is required for new students.

School supply lists for the first day are available on the district website and at local retail stores and vary by grade level. Please note that for the 2025-2026 school year parents or guardians are responsible for purchasing school supplies.

An open house for freshmen and new students is planned for next Tuesday, August 19th from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and will include a Walk Your Schedule tour, Activity Fair, and Freshman Parent Meeting.

Many questions about school activities, schedules, and rules can be found online at the District website at www.fsd145.org . Contact the Enrollment & Transportation office at 815-232-0580 or the District’s administrative offices at 815-232-0300 if further information is needed. That’s 815-232-0580 or 815-232-0300.

FHN recognized for cardiac arrest survival rate

FHN Memorial Hospital recently received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines - Resuscitation Silver Adult and Newly Born quality achievement awards for its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest of adults and newborns. The hospital earned the award for meeting specific measures in treating adult and newly born patients who experience cardiac arrest in the hospital that ultimately help to improve survival rates.

Each year, about 300,000 adults and children experience an in-hospital cardiac arrest in the United States. Survival from cardiac arrest largely depends on timely medical emergency team response and effective CPR.

The Get With The Guidelines - Resuscitation program was developed to help save lives of patients who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests by consistently following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for treatment as outlined by the American Heart Association. Guidelines include following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR) and post-resuscitation care.

Highland’s Volunteer Literacy Program

The Volunteer Literacy Program at Highland Community College is recruiting volunteer tutors to assist students individually or in small groups. Tutors help their communities by improving the lives of residents, one person at a time. Volunteers tutor for a few hours a week when it’s convenient for them — morning, afternoon or evening, and in an academic subject area they enjoy.

The Program recruits, trains and matches volunteer tutors with adult students, providing support and encouragement that can be a key influence in the lives of students. Students show greater achievement when they have individual instruction.

To find out more, contact Highland’s Volunteer Literacy Program just search on “become a tutor” at the college’s website at www.highland.edu

The week ahead…

As we look at the week ahead, don’t forget that the half-price book sale at the VOICES Book Nook is winding down at close of business this Saturday, August 16th. The sale features gently used hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, records, puzzles and books on CDs. Some rare and collectible books are available as well as a silent auction The VOICES Book Nook is located in Lincoln Mall in Freeport and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday with evening hours until 7:00 p.m. tonight. Proceeds benefit services offered to survivors of domestic and sexual violence through VOICES of Stephenson County

Tonight, we’re looking forward to enjoying Vanfunk performing at 6:30 at Debate Square between the Freeport Public Library and Union Dairy as part of the Music on Debate Square concert series. The shows are free and last about an hour, but donations are accepted and appreciated. Bring a lawn chair and arrive early as the crowds grew to more than 100 people last year.

If you’re hungry tomorrow or Saturday, the Cub Foods Brat Stand this weekend will be run by supporters of the Forrestville Valley Elementary PTO. They’ll be there both Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to serve up brats, burgers, hot dogs, and ribeye sandwiches. As always, don’t forget the Farmers Markets tomorrow morning both in downtown Freeport and near Higher Grounds on the south edge of the City, as well as in Lena.

If you are looking for something to do this week or any week, visit the Greater Freeport Partnership website at www.greaterfreeport.com and click on “weekly events” for a comprehensive listing of many more entertainment and dining events and activities throughout Stephenson County. You can also subscribe to the City of Freeport’s monthly newsletter at their website, www.cityoffreeport.org . We have links to both in the print version of FREEPOD episodes.

