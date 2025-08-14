Celebrate summer's waning days in Rochelle

The weather is still warm, but many kids are about to head back to school, and many people are wrapping up their vacation plans as the summer calendar winds down.

This weekend in Rochelle though, one small town festival offers up one last taste of summer.

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival runs this Friday-Sunday at Rochelle's Atwood Park.

WNIJ host Jason Cregier is joined by one of the events organizers, Lisa Schwarz, to discuss what attendees can expect for the weekends activities.

Schwarz mentions a weekend chock full of musical guests, a very large parade, plenty of food options to nosh on and a beloved car show with many participants.

More information on the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival may be found at Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.