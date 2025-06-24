© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeKalb officials obtain video of ICE activity believed to be focused on one individual

Northern Public Radio | By Jenna Dooley
Published June 24, 2025 at 2:51 PM CDT
Nick James, WNIJ

DeKalb city officials say they have evidence of ICE taking an individual into custody.

DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas says the city became aware of the activity on Tuesday, June 17.

He says the city obtained video with agents showing their badges during the event.

 “We have cameras in different spots in the downtown," he said. "Also there was a camera that we have great confidence in terms of reliability.”

Nicklas says it does not appear that the presence in DeKalb was a “raid."

"So, there is a possibility that agents of the federal government may come into Illinois, including the city of DeKalb," he said. "And what I want to do is just confirm there was a visit, and it appeared to be focused on a specific individual."

He says the city was not given formal notification that federal agents were planning to be in the city. He says he also cannot confirm the name of the person who was taken into custody.
Tags
WNIJ News IPR
Jenna Dooley
Jenna Dooley has spent her professional career in public radio. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois - Springfield. She returned to Northern Public Radio in DeKalb after several years hosting Morning Edition at WUIS-FM in Springfield. She is a former "Newsfinder of the Year" from the Illinois Associated Press and recipient of NIU's Donald R. Grubb Journalism Alumni Award. She is an active member of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and an adjunct instructor at NIU.
See stories by Jenna Dooley