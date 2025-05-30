© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
The Sound of Science
WNIJ and NIU STEAM are partnering to create “The Sound of Science,” a weekly series explaining important science, technology, engineering and math concepts using sound. The feature will air at 1:04 p.m. Fridays as a lead-in to Science Friday.The Sound of Science is made possible by Ken Spears Construction

The Sound of Science - 'EV Maintenance 101'

Northern Public Radio | By Jasmine Carey,
Christina Swartz
Published May 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
NIU STEAM
RossandHelen/rh2010 - stock.adobe.com
/
299710268
The Sound of Science

We cruise the WNIJ van into the NIU STEAM garage to get the clean facts, to answer a listener's question, on electric vehicle maintenance.

Jasmine: Hi, I’m Jasmine.

Chrissy: I’m Chrissy.

Jasmine: We’re from NIU STEAM and…

Chrissy: You’re listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ. Ceenna from St. Charles recently purchased an electric vehicle and wanted to know why she was getting a notice from the dealership to schedule her 10k mile maintenance.

Jasmine: The terms “engine” and “motor” are often used interchangeably. We see this in advertising all the time. However, there is a distinct difference between the two when we talk about their technical meanings especially when it relates back to engineering.

Chrissy: Engines convert chemical energy from carbon-based fuels into mechanical energy through combustion, requiring routine maintenance of components like fuel pumps, injectors, and spark plugs. EV motors use electrical energy for mechanical output and do not have these maintenance needs.

Jasmine: Oil and fluids in internal combustion engines prevent wear, requiring regular changes. In electric motors, lubrication is managed in a sealed system with minimal maintenance, as internal lubrication and gearbox fluid typically require attention only later in the vehicle's life.

Chrissy: So, what does happen at 10,000 miles when you take your EV in for interval maintenance? Tires are checked, rotated, and aligned due to potential uneven wear as EV’s can be heavier in weight due the large battery. The integrity of the regenerative braking system will be assessed. The cabin air filter will be checked and changed and software updates will also be checked to improve performance, range, or features.

Jasmine: Choosing an electric vehicle is a personal decision and we're not advocating for one type over the other. Some vehicle systems are intuitively designed, making it interesting to explore their differences.

Chrissy: You’ve been listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ, where you learn something new every day.
Tags
WNIJ News EducationNIU STEAMThe Sound of Science
Jasmine Carey
See stories by Jasmine Carey
Christina Swartz
See stories by Christina Swartz
