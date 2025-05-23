The Sound of Science - 'Foretelling the Forecast'

Jasmine: Hi, I’m Jasmine.

Chrissy: I’m Chrissy.

Jasmine: We’re from NIU STEAM and…

Chrissy: You’re listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ.

Jasmine: Perhaps you’ve been with a group of people looking up at a sunrise and someone in that group has said, “Ope, red in the morning, sailor’s warning. Better grab an umbrella today!” What does that even mean? And is it true or just an urban legend?

Chrissy: What Jasmine is referencing is an old weather adage that dates back thousands of years. This rule-of-thumb relates back to the electromagnetic spectrum: Wavelengths of visible light that appear red scatter the least so they are the most visible when there are particulates or areas of higher moisture in the air.

Jasmine: If you are looking at a sunset to the West and the sky is red, this often means that the Sun’s rays are passing through dry, dusty air. We typically see these conditions in high pressure situations where the atmosphere is stable and dry. Being that the weather patterns in this part of the world typically move from west to east, fair weather is literally on the horizon.

Chrissy: Tiny water droplets found in clouds and moisture-laden air are very good at reflecting light. If you are facing East during sunrise and notice a red hue in the sky, it may indicate that moist air is moving in from the West, reflecting the Sun's rays back toward the eastern horizon. This might be a suggestion that storms are on the way.

Jasmine: With the increase in forest fires, air pollution, and artificial light, the accuracy of this meteorology rhyme may be changing. Accuracy is also an issue at the Poles and Equator, as weather patterns move differently. Try it yourself: Track the color of the sky at sunrise and sunset and monitor weather forecasts over the period of a week or two. Are the mariners of the past telling the truth?

Chrissy: You’ve been listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ, where you learn something new every day.