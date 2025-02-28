The Sound of Science - 'World Engineering Day'

Jasmine: Hi, l'm Jasmine.

Jasmine: Even though we all know that science is the best part of STEAM, the World will celebrate its engineers on Tuesday, March 4th. The United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared this date during its 40th General Conference in November of 2019 and celebrated the first World Engineer Day in 2020.

Chrissy: UNESCO felt it was important to recognize the crucial role of engineering in advancing sustainable development and solving global challenges like climate change, clean energy, and access to safe water and food. The day also promotes engineering as a career and highlights the impact engineers have on society.

Jasmine: Engineers also solve problems that impact everyday life in areas of infrastructure, medical innovations, technology, and communication. Engineering is a core part of STEAM because it takes science and math concepts and applies them to solve real-world problems.

Chrissy: lf you're considering becoming an engineer, you likely have a passion for technology, invention, and helping people and the Planet. You may have designed or improved a product or process, thought about your impact on society and sustainability, or are fascinated by Space or the ocean's depths.

Jasmine: There are many types of engineers, but all possess some common skills like problem analysis, creative solution finding, and effectiveness evaluation. A solid foundation in algebra, geometry, calculus, and physics is essential for an engineering career. Teamwork and communication are also critical. Some engineering roles require technical skills such as programming, CAD, and circuit building.

