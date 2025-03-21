© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
The Sound of Science
WNIJ and NIU STEAM are partnering to create “The Sound of Science,” a weekly series explaining important science, technology, engineering and math concepts using sound. The feature will air at 1:04 p.m. Fridays as a lead-in to Science Friday.The Sound of Science is made possible by Ken Spears Construction

The Sound of Science - 'Forever Chemicals'

Northern Public Radio | By Jasmine Carey,
Christina Swartz
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
NIU STEAM
u1758282178/аska - stock.adobe.com
/
1041085210
The Sound of Science

NIU STEAM returns to filter fact from fiction about forever chemicals.

Jasmine: My name is Jasmine.

Chrissy: And I'm Chrissy.

Jasmine: We're from NIU STEAM and...

Chrissy: This is The Sound of Science on WNIJ.

Jasmine: As we move into the warmer weather, attention is shifted from indoor activities to fun in the sun! In a short while, people will be participating in summer activities, some of which will include America's waterways. Last year, there was reference to "forever chemicals" as a new addition to public pollution reports, but what are forever chemicals?

Chrissy: Forever chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are synthetic compounds that resist degradation, remaining within the environment for decades. These chemicals were developed in the mid-20th century for their resistance to water, grease, and heat, making them essential in nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, firefighting foam, food packaging, and industrial applications. However, their durability also makes them a serious environmental and health concern.

Jasmine: Forever chemicals enter the environment through wastewater discharge, land-fill runoff, and can be deposited through precipitation. They are now detected in soil, groundwater, rivers, oceans, and even the Arctic, traveling long distances via air and water.

Chrissy: Once in the environment, forever chemicals accumulate in plants, animals, and humans, moving up the food chain. Studies show links between exposure to these chemicals and immune suppression, reproductive harm, hormonal disruption, and increased cancer risk in wildlife and humans.

Jasmine: To address PFAS pollution, efforts must focus on regulation, remediation, and prevention. Governments are enacting stricter regulations on manufacturing and use. Advanced filtration technologies, such as activated carbon and ion exchange resins, help remove PFAS from drinking water.

Chrissy: You have been listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ, where you learn something new everyday.
