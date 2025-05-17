© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Our outside neighbors

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 17, 2025 at 9:07 AM CDT
Yvonne Boose

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Tricia Alexander.

Alexander is a Performing & Healing Artist, a poet and musician, a Reiki Master Teacher & BodyTalk Practitioner, as well a ULC Minister. She said she’s been blessed to lead a full & multi-dimensional life, and she believes that writing has helped her understand and process this multi-dimensional experience.

Writing since she was 6 or 7 years old, she can't imagine her life without the beauty and the depth that writing has not only brought it but also what it has encouraged to rise up and out. Here’s her poem “The Wisdom of Trees.”

This morning, I witnessed the trees: dancing
Leaves fluttering, limbs joyfully swaying and bending
Playful - Even AS the roughest of winds blew thru them

Then tonight the rains came – torrential . violent
Still those trees danced! Embracing wind AND rain
like perfectly balanced partners in an earthy tango
Gracefully - letting go of both: rigidity and dying leaves

Now - in the aftermath, they rest in elegant stillness
Oh how . I . long . to be . like the trees.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
