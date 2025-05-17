Poetically Yours - Our outside neighbors

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Tricia Alexander.

Alexander is a Performing & Healing Artist, a poet and musician, a Reiki Master Teacher & BodyTalk Practitioner, as well a ULC Minister. She said she’s been blessed to lead a full & multi-dimensional life, and she believes that writing has helped her understand and process this multi-dimensional experience.

Writing since she was 6 or 7 years old, she can't imagine her life without the beauty and the depth that writing has not only brought it but also what it has encouraged to rise up and out. Here’s her poem “The Wisdom of Trees.”

This morning, I witnessed the trees: dancing

Leaves fluttering, limbs joyfully swaying and bending

Playful - Even AS the roughest of winds blew thru them

Then tonight the rains came – torrential . violent

Still those trees danced! Embracing wind AND rain

like perfectly balanced partners in an earthy tango

Gracefully - letting go of both: rigidity and dying leaves

Now - in the aftermath, they rest in elegant stillness

Oh how . I . long . to be . like the trees.

