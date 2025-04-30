NIU international student visas reinstated

The Trump administration has reinstated the visas of thousands of international students, whose legal status they’d previously revoked.

That includes five international students at Northern Illinois University. A university spokesperson confirmed their visas were reinstated.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said “The university remains steadfast in its support of international students and scholars and strongly encourages all to continue following existing guidance and utilize available resources during this stressful time.”

The Department of Justice says that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is developing a new policy for international students studying in the U.S.