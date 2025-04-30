© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
NIU international student visas reinstated

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published April 30, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT
Northern Illinois University
Peter Medlin
Northern Illinois University

The Trump administration has reinstated the visas of thousands of international students, whose legal status they’d previously revoked.

That includes five international students at Northern Illinois University. A university spokesperson confirmed their visas were reinstated.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said “The university remains steadfast in its support of international students and scholars and strongly encourages all to continue following existing guidance and utilize available resources during this stressful time.”

The Department of Justice says that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is developing a new policy for international students studying in the U.S.
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
