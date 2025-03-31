NIU President Lisa Freeman named as delegate to Illinois trade mission to Mexico

Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman has been asked to serve as a delegate in Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s trade mission this week to Mexico.

Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), and Intersect Illinois, are being joined by public and private sector leaders from across the state on the trip.

A press release says the delegation will focus on “enhancing collaboration” in agriculture and food processing, finance and manufacturing.

In the release, Pritzker’s office says Mexico is the state’s second largest export market.

Additionally, Mexico is Illinois' third-largest import market, with Illinois importing over $19 billion in goods, including beverages, transportation equipment, and electronics.

Illinois farmers are among those that benefit the most with 1.56 billion dollars in exports in 2024.

The trip comes as President Trump’s tariffs on Mexico have brought uncertainty to the future of the U.S. trading relationship.

Trade mission delegation members include:

