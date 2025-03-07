Microwaved rubies and can races: an Aurora educator teaches physics by playing | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Julie Zaborac! She’s a physics teacher at West Aurora High School. Julie has a very clear teaching philosophy: play, play, and play some more.

Sometimes that looks like rolling food cans down the hallway and sometimes that looks like her students growing synthetic rubies in a microwave!

We talk about how Julie accidentally became a teacher, her career detour into homeschooling, and why it’s so important -- as a student recently told her -- to learn just enough physics to keep you out of the hospital.

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

