The Jazz Problem: how schools fueled the first modern moral panic | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Jacob Hardesty! He’s an assistant professor of education at Rockford University. He’s also the author of The Jazz Problem: education and the battle for morality in the Jazz Age.

In the book, Jacob argues that Jazz was the first American culture war of the 20th Century, and one of the primary battlefields of that war were schools.

Students wanted to dance the Charleston, and their parents and teachers were terrified it would lead them down a path of moral, even spiritual degradation. It’s all happening at a time when schools are becoming a bigger and more important part of American life than they ever had been.

We’re diving into the Jazz Problem, how parents and teachers teamed up to try to solve it, the history of moral panics, and how history may not repeat itself, but it tends to rhyme.

