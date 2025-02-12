Closings and cancellations, Feb. 12, 2025
CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS:
Colleges and Universities:
Illinois Valley Community College’s Oglesby and Ottawa Center campuses will be closed on Wednesday
Rockford University: closed, virtual learning.
Rock Valley College: water main break and winter weather, virtual learning, all buildings closed
Public Schools:
Amboy: closed
Ashton-Franklin Center: closed, activities canceled
Byron: closed
Dakota: closed, activities canceled
Dixon: closed
Durand: closed, remote learning day
Freeport: closed
Keith Country Day: closed
Orangeville: closed
Polo: closed, remote learning day
Winnebago: closed, remote learning day
Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 will have an e-learning day
Indian Creek School District: e-learning day
Somonauk School District 432 will be closed
St. Mary School - DeKalb: e-learning day
FHN:
FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport remains OPEN.
Closing at noon today:
FHN Family Healthcare Center – Forreston
FHN Family Healthcare Center – Lanark
FHN Family Healthcare Center – Mount Carroll
FHN Family Healthcare Center – Savanna
FHN Family Healthcare Center – Lena
FHN Jo Daviess Family Healthcare Center -- Stockton
In Freeport:
Leonard C. Ferguson Cancer Center at FHN Memorial Hospital
FHN Specialty Care – Harlem Avenue
FHN Specialty Care – Stephenson Street
FHN Community Healthcare Center
The Center for Wound Healing at FHN Memorial Hospital
Specialty practices at FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills
The following will close at 2 p.m. today:
FHN Family Healthcare Center – Pecatonica
FHN Family Healthcare Center – Highland View Drive
Primary care services and Physical Therapy at FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills
All Freeport and regional offices will open late at 9 a.m. tomorrow.