Closings and cancellations, Feb. 12, 2025

Northern Public Radio
Published February 12, 2025 at 1:28 AM CST
Snowfall, DeKalb, IL, Jan.12, 2024
Susan Stephens
Snowfall, DeKalb, IL, Jan.12, 2024

CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS:

Colleges and Universities:

Illinois Valley Community College’s Oglesby and Ottawa Center campuses will be closed on Wednesday

Rockford University: closed, virtual learning.

Rock Valley College: water main break and winter weather, virtual learning, all buildings closed

Public Schools:

Amboy: closed

Ashton-Franklin Center: closed, activities canceled

Byron: closed

Dakota: closed, activities canceled

Dixon: closed

Durand: closed, remote learning day

Freeport: closed

Keith Country Day: closed

Orangeville: closed

Polo: closed, remote learning day

Winnebago: closed, remote learning day

Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 will have an e-learning day

Indian Creek School District: e-learning day

Somonauk School District 432 will be closed

St. Mary School - DeKalb: e-learning day

FHN:

FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport remains OPEN.
Closing at noon today:
FHN Family Healthcare Center – Forreston

FHN Family Healthcare Center – Lanark

FHN Family Healthcare Center – Mount Carroll

FHN Family Healthcare Center – Savanna

FHN Family Healthcare Center – Lena

FHN Jo Daviess Family Healthcare Center -- Stockton

In Freeport:

Leonard C. Ferguson Cancer Center at FHN Memorial Hospital

FHN Specialty Care – Harlem Avenue

FHN Specialty Care – Stephenson Street

FHN Community Healthcare Center

The Center for Wound Healing at FHN Memorial Hospital

Specialty practices at FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills

The following will close at 2 p.m. today:

FHN Family Healthcare Center – Pecatonica

FHN Family Healthcare Center – Highland View Drive

Primary care services and Physical Therapy at FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills

All Freeport and regional offices will open late at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

           
