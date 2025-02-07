What's the purpose of social studies? | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Teresa Kruger! She’s a social studies teacher at Belvidere North High School.

We talked about what the purpose of social studies actually is. Is it history class with a different name? Or is it a way to teach you how to be an informed and active member of your community? Teresa would argue it’s the latter.

In her classroom, it looks like a Student Voice club where they engage local candidates and elected officials. She also has a new Global Scholars course where students have to create positive change in their community or, in some cases, around the world.

We talk about Teresa’s dissertation work around “discussing controversial topics in social studies” -- and how she shows her students how to wade into those conversations.

