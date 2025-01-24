The Sound of Science - 'Flowing Facts on Water Towers'

Jasmine: My name is Jasmine.

Chrissy: And I'm Chrissy.

Jasmine: We're from NIU STEAM and...

Chrissy: This is The Sound of Science on WNIJ.

Chrissy: How many of us rely on the town name on a water tower to orient ourselves in unfamiliar areas? My family on the East Coast says this is a very Midwestern practice, but why do towns have water towers and what purpose do they serve?

Jasmine: Water towers are built, similarly, with a large steel tank fed by pipes connected to a pump often hidden within a supporting pillar. They typically include climbing access for inspection, cleaning, or repairs.

Chrissy: There can be various valves, level sensors, and gauges to make sure that the water tower is working efficiently and to monitor the system. In some cases, the water tower might be fitted with a system for monitoring water quality such as pH levels or bacterial contamination. Water towers may also be equipped with fire-suppression systems or hydrants for emergency fire-fighting needs.

Jasmine: For the most part, water towers serve as elevated storage tanks for the water supply for a geographic area. They help to maintain water pressure throughout the distribution

system, ensuring a consistent flow of water to homes and businesses.

Chrissy: Water towers use gravity to supply water to the town. The water is stored at a higher elevation, allowing it to flow downwards into the water distribution system. Because water weighs about 8 lbs per gallon, and a smaller water tower can hold approximately the same amount of water as a backyard pool, water pressure is generated and reduces the need for pumps to maintain pressure throughout the system. Water towers also serve as an emergency reserve, providing a buffer in case of unexpected demands or system failures.

Jasmine: You have been listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ, where you learn something new every day!