The Sound of Science - 'A New Year, New Resolutions'

Jasmine: Hi, I'm Jasmine.

Chrissy: I'm Chrissy.

Jasmine: Were from NIU STEAM and...

Chrissy: You're listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ. It's that time of year where we declare, "New Year, a new me!" One in five of us will forget we're brand new by the end of the first week of January. 43% of us will forget by the end of January. 80% of us will give up by Valentines Day. Is there a way that we can use science to help us with this venture to improve our lives and help us reach our goals?

Jasmine: The good news is that the answer is yes! There are steps that we can all take that are rooted in psychology and behavioral science to increase our success rate when following our New Year's resolutions. One major factor is how you state those goals and the other involves rewriting behaviors and mindset.

Chrissy: When authoring your resolutions, make sure that they are specific and involve concrete actions versus abstract goals. Instead of saying "I want to eat healthier", identify what you will do to help you reach that goal. "I will eat 4 servings of fruits and vegetables every day" is a much more specific and actionable goal. It's easier to keep track of and measure accountability if you have an action to adhere to, than just an ideal.

Jasmine: Identify a cue or behavior that you might be able to couple with the new resolution. For instance, keeping your vitamins or supplements in the bathroom, may trigger you to take them if you couple the action with brushing your teeth in the morning. Lighting your favorite candle may signal your mood and help to keep up with your new journaling or writing habit.

Chrissy: Add actions or pastimes that you enjoy to your resolution. If you enjoy audiobooks, listen to one while walking to preserve that resolution where you improve your health. Incorporating immediate rewards or positive feedback will also make the new action or behavior more enjoyable as you are increasing your intrinsic motivation.

Jasmine: You have been listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ, where you learn something new every day.