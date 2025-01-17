The Sound of Science - 'Thundersnow'

Jasmine: My name is Jasmine.

Chrissy: And l'm Chrissy.

Jasmine: We're from NIU STEAM and...

Chrissy: This is The Sound of Science on WNIJ.

Jasmine: Kristin from Genoa would like to know, "What is thundersnow, and why does it happen?"

Chrissy: If you've seen lightning during a snowstorm, you're pretty lucky, but if you've heard thunder as well - that should have been the day you played those lottery numbers that you keep in the back of your head!

Jasmine: Thundersnow is a rare weather phenomenon that occurs when a thunderstorm produces snow instead of rain. The lightning and thunder are often accompanied by heavy snowfall, strong winds, and blizzard like conditions. It is most observed in regions with cold climates, such as the northern United States and Canada.

Chrissy: Thundersnow occurs when there is an unstable atmosphere with strong upward motion of air, combined with cold temperatures near the ground.

Jasmine: The strong updrafts and downdrafts within the storm create a separation of positive and negative charges, leading to the discharge of electricity in the form of lightning.

Chrissy: Thundersnow storms are rare because they require specific atmospheric conditions. These conditions are seen far more often in the summer than in the winter. Though there is always thunder after lightning, it can only be heard within a few miles of the storm because snow is a sound insulator. The National Weather Service estimates there are only 6.3 thundersnow events per year.

Jasmine: This was The Sound of Science on WNIJ where you learn something new every day.