Freeport News: Museum sculpture, new YWCA location, and FHN restrictions

Freeport/Stephenson County Visitors Center sold

After being on the market for more than a year, the former Freeport/Stephenson County Visitors Center has a new owner. Connie Sorn, chairperson of the Freeport/Stephenson County Visitors Center Board, which owned the building, said the sale closed Dec. 31st.

BCG Group Inc. bought the building and will be operating a nationwide, online classic car dealership there. Sorn said the building’s large spaces likely will serve as a showroom. BCG is owned by an area resident and expects to open in April.

“This business appears to be a good fit for Stephenson County and should positively affect our tax base,” Sorn said.

Proceeds from the building’s sale, as required by the board’s bylaws, will be distributed to tourism-related non-profit organizations in Stephenson County.

Sorn said the visitors center, located on U.S. 20 east of Freeport, opened in 2005. The Greater Freeport Partnership eventually began operating the building but closed the facility in April 2023.

Senior Resource Center Book Club

The Senior Resource Center recently launched a Book Club and is inviting the public to join. The group will meet the first Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Center. The program is free to attend and books will be provided for loan at no cost. The next meeting of the group will be Thursday, February 6th to discuss the first book on the reading list, The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown. To receive a copy of the book on loan prior to the meeting, contact Ann Marie Walker of the Center at awalker@srcntr.org or call 815-235-9777. That’s 815-235-9777.

Rebuilding Together receives grant

Rebuilding Together Stephenson County is receiving a $25,000 grant from the Nicor Gas Foundation to support general operating costs associated with repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives. FREEPOD looks forward to reporting on Rebuilding Together stories throughout 2025.

New Freeport High School girls’ basketball star

Paityn London, who played girls basketball for Aquin last year and transferred to Freeport High School after Aquin’s program closed, has scored 1,000 points as a sophomore player at Freeport High School.

London averaged 20 points per game as a freshman at Aquin, plus seven rebounds, four and a half assists and four and a half steals and was named second team All-State in Class 2A. In her first game with the Pretzels against Morrison she scored 34 points. She had 25 points in her first NIC-10 game against Belvidere and just before the holiday break she scored 30 points against Guilford.

One thing that has changed about London is her uniform number. She wore number 23 at Aquin. Now she wears number 21, that number goes back to her Aquin roots and her favorite player, Sophie Brunner. Brunner was the All-State player who led Aquin to back-to-back state championships a little over a decade ago, went on to star at Arizona State, and then played professionally. London couldn’t wear 21 at Aquin, because Aquin retired that number.

London’s parents are Ron Jr. and Lucrecia London of Freeport.

Freeport Art Museum sculpture installation at the Freeport Art Plaza

The Freeport Art Museum is finishing up the installation of the Gateway Monument sculpture that began early this week at the Freeport Arts Plaza. The Gateway will mark the corner entrance at Douglas Street and Chicago Avenue.

The major piece, which was designed by husband-and-wife Freeport architect duo Andrea Schulz Winter and Scott Winter, is designed to be a monumental interactive work of art. It will serve as both an iconic passageway and historical marker with its bold color and grand scale helping to attract and orient people to the downtown.

As visitors pass through the sculpture they will be greeted by imagery and text that relays the history of the land and the development of the project. The sculpture also frames the mural wall on the opposite end of the plaza.

Construction on the piece began in early 2024 and was fabricated by Accurate Metals Illinois in Rockford. It was funded through a combination of a private family donation of $500,000, a donation of $250,000 from the Ferguson Foundation, and a $400,000 capital grant from the State’s Rebuild Illinois Program.

“This is a much-anticipated day for us at the Freeport Art Museum” said museum Executive Director, Jessica Modica. “The installation of the Gateway piece marks the completion of this project which incorporates art and culture and has helped put Freeport and the Freeport Art Museum ‘on the map’ of innovative ways to help bring vitality to small, rural cities.”

WHAT A DAY FOR FREEPORT SPEECH!!!! 5TH Place out of 27 teams at the Grant Community High School!!! What a fabulous team effort! WHOOOHOOOO!

Finalists...

Mya Ortiz 1st Special Occasion

Mya Ortiz 3rd Poetry

Asher Kittoe & Will Scudder

3rd Place Humorous Duet Acting

Angela Gautam

5th Dramatic Interpretation

Extension Office staff member recognized

Diane Reinhold, who represents Stephenson County with the University of Illinois Extension Office, recently was honored with national and state awards for three of her programs at the extension office. She won first and second place awards for her I Made That! and Food Allergies in Schools programs. I Made That! was geared towards youth in the kitchen and included cooking tips and fun activities. The Food Allergies program included guidelines to put nutrition policies in place in schools regarding allergies and training for kitchen staff on these issues. Congratulations, Diane!

Foundation for Northwest Illinois approved for tax credit contributions

Donors to the Foundation for Northwest Illinois can now receive a 25% state income tax credit for qualified contributions. The Illinois Gives Tax Credit Act allows income tax credits for taxpayers who make authorized contributions to permanent endowment funds benefitting residents of Illinois or charities and charitable projects located in Illinois held by Qualified Community Foundations or QCFs.

The Foundation for Northwest Illinois, formerly known as the Freeport Community Foundation, can provide additional information to interested donors on the Illinois Gives Act, which is the State's first charitable tax credit and became effective January 1st. Find out more at https://fornwil.org/il-gives-act/ or contact the Foundation at 815-801-3035.

Highland Community College Distinguished Alumni Awards

Last month, five prominent graduates from Highland Community College received Distinguished Alumni Awards from the Highland Foundation, including Tamisha Bonvillain (bone-vill-ane), Matthew Bordner, Delbert Bunker III, Deontae (dee-on-tay) Collier, Sr., and Darrel Wichman (week-man). Close to 16,000 students have earned certificates and degrees since the college and its Foundation were established in 1962, with fewer than 200 being named as Distinguished Alumni.

Bonvillain, from Freeport, is currently a family nurse practitioner with FHN. Delbert Bunker, also from Freeport, sits on the Board of Directors for Union Savings Bank and the Greater Freeport Partnership, and is a member of the National Auto Dealers Association and the Illinois Auto Dealers Association. Collier is also from Freeport and is Dean of Students for Freeport High School for the Lead Academy as well as a local Pastor. Bordner, from Monroe, teaches math at Monroe High School, and Wichman, who currently lives in Champaign, retired from Boeing in 2023 and now works actively as a consultant for Dayton Aerospace in weapon interface development and assessment and weapon systems engineering.

A photo of these distinguished alumni appears in the print version of this FREEPOD episode and more can be found about their many achievements at https://highland.edu/news .

YWCA opens new Freeport location

YWCA Northern Illinois has opened a new location in Freeport at 1255 W. Empire Street, near Empire School. The new office also now houses the Immigrant Family Resource Program and the Child Care Resource and Referral program.

The Child Care Resource and Referral program helps families access affordable child care through referrals, parent education, and provider training, while the Immigrant Family Resource Program connects immigrant families and limited English speakers to public benefits that promote health, well-being, and economic self-sufficiency.

The Freeport office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and appointments are strongly encouraged to ensure families receive personalized help.

FHN visitor restrictions

Due to the increase in respiratory illness throughout the communities and amongst staff members, mask wearing guidance and visitor restrictions have gone into effect throughout FHN, where an influx of patients are being seen with COVID19, RSV, influenza, and colds.

Current visiting hours are between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily, although they may be changed to promote further health and healing. Visitors must check in at the registration desk, be 18 or older, and only two visitors at a time are allowed in patient rooms. Masking is suggested for everyone due to the increased number of respiratory illnesses and is required for visitors exhibiting certain symptoms, and are available at the information desk or nurses’ stations.

Twice as Nice news

Twice As Nice Consignment Shop and also the Home goods store in downtown Freeport will be moving to a new location in the former Menards space at the Lincoln Mall in Freeport. All of the clothing and the home store items will be combined in the new location.

In preparation for the move, the downtown home store will close on December 21 with the clothing store closing soon thereafter. Owner Carmela Jackson said she hopes the move will be complete in February.

Agronomy Summit at Highland

Every growing season, corn and soybean producers have to make numerous management decisions that affect their bottom line and as agriculture technology and research advance at a rapid pace, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest recommendations.

To provide producers with the latest research updates and to equip them with information that will help them to confidently make these important management decisions, University of Illinois Extension will host the Northwest Illinois Agronomy Summit Wednesday, January 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. at the Highland Community College Conference Center.

This year’s conference will feature research updates from University of Illinois faculty specialists, highlighting best management practices in the areas of soil fertility, corn and soybean management, and weed control.

Registration is $25 and is required to attend. To register or for more information about the Northwest Illinois Agronomy Summit, visit go.illinois.edu/jsw or call U of I Extension at 815-235-4125. That’s 815-235-4125.

Day of Racial Healing

Dance Against Cancer

National Day of Racial Healing

On January 18th, the Freeport Branch of the NAACP will host the Freeport area’s National Day of Racial Healing at the Stephenson County Farm Bureau building in Freeport at 210 West Spring Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This national celebration is dedicated to fostering understanding and promoting healing in our community. It brings people together to engage in meaningful conversations and activities that promote unity and respect.

The event begins with a continental breakfast at 9:00 and is followed with a keynote address by Jason Smith, Dean of Students & Restorative Trainer/Facilitator at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville, Illinois. The day continues with breakout sessions and panels through 1:15 p.m.

This event is coordinated by a broad committee of community representatives and is free and open to the public. Reserve your spot at Eventbrite.com by searching on “National Day of Racial Healing” and selecting the Freeport location. That’s www.eventbrite.com , with “brite” spelled b-r-i-t-e.

Dance Against Cancer Ball

Flight Radio 105.7 and the Eagles Club are hosting a 70’s & 80’s Dance Against Cancer Ball next Saturday, January 18th from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. to raise funds for the Leonard C. Ferguson Cancer Center at FHN Memorial Hospital. The night will be filled with guest speakers from FHN Memorial Hospital, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction, as well as Chicago’s very own DJ Flash spinning 70s and 80s tunes and The Real Deal Band performing live.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and businesses can sponsor a table in their name for $100. For more information, contact the Club at wqjt.info@gmail.com . That’s wqjt.info@gmail.com , and don’t forget to wear your vintage 70s or 80s outfit to the event!

