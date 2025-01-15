Perspective: The two January 20ths

On January 20th, there will be celebrations for two men who couldn’t be more different in their impact on the world. Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States and the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. will be remembered. One arrested for acts of civil disobedience in the name of equality; the other arrested for election racketeering and hush money payments. One who has been elected president for a second time despite his character and divisive nature. The other marched with sanitation workers and moved into one of the poorest communities in Chicago, to understand people’s lived experience.

Both claim Christianity; one lived out their faith by selling bibles to help pay for their legal fees; the other expressed their faith with a message of love and the respected humanity of all. One invoked God for the purpose of morality and righteousness; the other invoked God for the purpose of dominance and discrimination. One was labeled a communist for opposing the war in Vietnam and calling out America’s complacency in systematic racism. The other was investigated for inciting sedition at the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election.

Deciding what my family will be doing with the day off on January 20th was simple. We will not be watching the presidential inauguration; instead, we will be attending two Martin King Jr celebrations. We will hear and reflect on the words and work of King and reimagine how we can be part of holistic positive change. I want my children to advocate for a society that values everyone regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, or country of origin. Dr. King’s sermons and speeches will help them do so.