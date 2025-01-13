Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - King Moosa

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This podcast is an extension of the weekly Poetically Yours segment. This month’s featured artist is Brian Harrington.

Harrington is a poet, rapper and visual artist. His professional name is King Moosa. He went to jail when he was a minor. In this episode, he talks about life before and after his conviction and how he’s using his story to help others. The conversation starts with him explaining his stage name.

Thank you for checking out another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended podcast. Catch Poetically Yours every Friday during Here and Now and All Things Considered on WNIJ. Listen anytime at wnij.org. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for the smooth tunes you hear during this podcast.