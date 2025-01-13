© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - King Moosa

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 13, 2025 at 10:06 AM CST
King Moosa's drawing of Rockford fashion designer Virgil Abloh.
Zoom screenshot of King Moosa art.
King Moosa's drawing of Rockford fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This podcast is an extension of the weekly Poetically Yours segment. This month’s featured artist is Brian Harrington.

Harrington is a poet, rapper and visual artist. His professional name is King Moosa. He went to jail when he was a minor. In this episode, he talks about life before and after his conviction and how he’s using his story to help others. The conversation starts with him explaining his stage name.

Thank you for checking out another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended podcast. Catch Poetically Yours every Friday during Here and Now and All Things Considered on WNIJ. Listen anytime at wnij.org. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for the smooth tunes you hear during this podcast.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
