© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Family remembers DeKalb domestic violence victim as loving person

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published January 9, 2025 at 8:08 PM CST
Christopher Deau
/
Courtesy of Kevin Catlin.

A DeKalb woman was murdered Tuesday morning in her apartment in the 800 block of Hillcrest Drive in what the DeKalb Police Department described as a matter of domestic violence.

Police say they found the victim, Jasmine Dejournette, 31, unconscious with injuries to her face. She was pronounced dead after police and fire officials provided her aid.

In a Facebook post her brother Kevin Catlin, described his sister as “one of the sweetest, most caring souls to ever walk this earth—someone whose love knew no bounds, whose heart was always open, and whose kindness never wavered, no matter how others may have treated her in the past. Jasmine loved deeply, forgave freely, and cared selflessly.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

On Wednesday, DeKalb Police arrested 30-year-old Devonne Montgomery and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police said Montgomery was at the scene when they arrived at the apartment.

Police said the suspect was previously convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated use of a weapon in Kane County.

In a statement, the DeKalb Police implored folks to be aware of domestic violence: “While the victim in this case had no way to know about the impending attack against her, domestic violence appears in many forms and sometimes people feel there is little they can do to improve their situation. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788 for confidential support and resources 24/7.
Tags
WNIJ News domestic violenceDeKalb
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara