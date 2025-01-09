Family remembers DeKalb domestic violence victim as loving person

A DeKalb woman was murdered Tuesday morning in her apartment in the 800 block of Hillcrest Drive in what the DeKalb Police Department described as a matter of domestic violence.

Police say they found the victim, Jasmine Dejournette, 31, unconscious with injuries to her face. She was pronounced dead after police and fire officials provided her aid.

In a Facebook post her brother Kevin Catlin, described his sister as “one of the sweetest, most caring souls to ever walk this earth—someone whose love knew no bounds, whose heart was always open, and whose kindness never wavered, no matter how others may have treated her in the past. Jasmine loved deeply, forgave freely, and cared selflessly.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

On Wednesday, DeKalb Police arrested 30-year-old Devonne Montgomery and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police said Montgomery was at the scene when they arrived at the apartment.

Police said the suspect was previously convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated use of a weapon in Kane County.

In a statement, the DeKalb Police implored folks to be aware of domestic violence: “While the victim in this case had no way to know about the impending attack against her, domestic violence appears in many forms and sometimes people feel there is little they can do to improve their situation. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788 for confidential support and resources 24/7.

