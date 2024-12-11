Perspective: Two ways to honor the approaching holidays

As a Christian pastor, I have the challenging task of approaching the holidays from two distinct perspectives. The Advent season is a time when hope, love, peace, and joy are celebrated. Many Christian congregations will gather Christmas morning for what should be the celebratory incoming of a Messiah who would restore justice, liberate the oppressed, and solidify an inclusive message of love. While capitalism and commercialism have suffocated these elements of Christianity; it’s still the foundation of the faith. This is better understood with a historical and social reading of the birth narrative in the sacred text. Mary and Joseph were poor struggling young people trying to live in Nazareth while it was under Roman oppression. Their child was a threat to the Empire’s status quo; so, they migrated to Egypt in search of a better life for their child. This story of freedom has been bamboozled for materialism and mountains of credit card debit.

The other approach is one of empathy and compassion. This season can be especially difficult for those navigating the grief of a lost loved one. Family gatherings will be different: That seat at the dinner table will be empty, and that will be extremely heavy for some people. I know this personally, as 5 years ago, I had to eulogize and bury my 15-year-old daughter. I’m still trying to figure out how to manage my grief during this season.

This year don’t worry about what someone bought you or how many gifts are under the tree with your name. This year, be someone’s peace and joy. Practice the power of presence. Hug someone. Tell someone you love them. Give someone permission to cry without judgment. For some, that will be the greatest gift.

I’m Joe Mitchell and this is my perspective