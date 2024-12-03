Perspective: No matter who wins...

Rebecca Faulkner is a poet; the editor of an online magazine described as “a tonic for tumultuous times.” Before the election, she asked their subscribers to finish the sentence that begins with “No matter who wins…”

Then she pieced together more than 500 responses into a poem with words that I quote here,

”No matter who wins I won’t give up... I will live lightly on the land…

embrace those closest to me... stand up for what I believe in

No matter who wins

I will continue to fight for justice & human rights

solar panels will keep generating electricity... I will still ride my bike

No matter who wins

I will advocate for individuals living with mental illness...

make kindness a priority

I will champion reproductive rights... treat others with respect

help build a more peaceful world

No matter who wins I will support my family friends and neighbors,

champion humility… I will smile at people

I won’t hide from difficult things... I will stay positive

I will continue to plant trees

No matter who wins

I will show up

make art

continue to love."

***

I don’t know about you. But filling the gaps between those words has been a comfort to me. No matter who won. Try it. Find the entire poem online at Reasons to be Cheerful. Add your own thoughts.

I’m Rick Brooks and that’s my Perspective.

The complete poem and its original formatting can be found here.

