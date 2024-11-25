Illinois education leaders unveil 'Vision 2030': a blueprint for the future of education

A group of five statewide education organizations released a blueprint for the future of Illinois education called Vision 2030.

The broad plan revolves around three pillars: future-focused learning, shared accountability, and predictable funding.

Gary Tipsord with the state’s regional superintendent group says the school code has more than doubled since 2000. But with more responsibilities, schools need flexibility to keep pace with a rapidly changing world.

“How do we get more agility in the system of public education," he said, "so that we can better meet the needs of the students, the economy, the opportunity base that they may have?"

That could be learning flexibility like expanding college and career exploration opportunities; financial flexibility for districts to use funding to address their specific needs; or license flexibility to attract new teachers.

It also calls for assessment reform and more local decision-making power.

There’s no concrete timeline for any of the policy recommendations, but several bills are already in the works for the upcoming legislative session.

This isn’t the first plan of its kind. Back in 2012, they developed Vision 2020. That initiative helped lead to big changes in education, like the creation of the state’s evidence-based funding formula. They hope Vision 2030 will have a similar impact.

You can explore more details of the plan at illinoisvision2030.org.

