Inside the real work of school boards and teachers' unions | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Jared Ploger! He wears a lot of different hats in education. First and foremost, he’s a social studies teacher at Bolingbrook High School. He’s also the president of his local teachers’ union and an elected member of the District 308 school board in Oswego.

So, on top of his day-to-day work in the classroom, he’s also in leadership positions at two of the 10 biggest school districts in the state of Illinois.

It’s a lot, and Jared takes the time to break down what his union work looks like, how he advocates for his fellow teachers and for state legislation that might be able to help them. We also go behind the scenes of working on a school board at a large district: the responsibility of being transparent and having an open relationship with the public, especially at a time when board meetings have been very contentious at times over the past few years.

We also talk about how much he misses coaching middle school basketball, what got him interested in pursuing a career in education in the first place, and so much more.

