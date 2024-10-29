Another unseasonably warm and dry month ends in northern Illinois

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens to discuss another warm and dry month across northern Illinois.

Much like September, Jurgens tells us that October was hot and dry: average temperatures were up, and average rainfall was down.

Jurgens then tells us how we will see a drop in current temperatures on Halloween and possibly could see some morning showers as well.

Jurgens predicts November will see a dip in temperatures for the first couple days of the month.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

