Another unseasonably warm and dry month ends in northern Illinois
WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens to discuss another warm and dry month across northern Illinois.
Much like September, Jurgens tells us that October was hot and dry: average temperatures were up, and average rainfall was down.
Jurgens then tells us how we will see a drop in current temperatures on Halloween and possibly could see some morning showers as well.
Jurgens predicts November will see a dip in temperatures for the first couple days of the month.
