Another unseasonably warm and dry month ends in northern Illinois

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier,
John Jurgens
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:05 AM CDT
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens
13 WREX
WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens to discuss another warm and dry month across northern Illinois.

Much like September, Jurgens tells us that October was hot and dry: average temperatures were up, and average rainfall was down.

Jurgens then tells us how we will see a drop in current temperatures on Halloween and possibly could see some morning showers as well.

Jurgens predicts November will see a dip in temperatures for the first couple days of the month.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.
WNIJ News Halloweendry weatherTrick-or-Treat
