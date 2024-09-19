A Game of Action and Exercise, or: How I stopped worrying about the Sox and learned to love vintage baseball

Dan Libman Mark "Iron Chest" Herman shows off the 1858-style baseball to WNIJ's Spencer Tritt.

Remember when “base ball” was two words, no one wore a mitt, and players courteously cheered each other on? No? Then you haven't attended a vintage baseball game.

Dan Libman

The Oregon Ganymedes wrapped up their 20th season by winning a doubleheader Sept. 15, 2024 against the Creston Regulators and the DuPage County Plowboys. Wool uniforms in 90 degree heat and a baseball that gets softer as the game proceeds just added to the authenticity of the game that stayed true to its rules that were laid out in 1858. The Ganymedes ended the season with an impressive 18 and 7 record.

Dan Libman Dan Libman's Sox shirt may be old, but Iron Chest's uniform is vintage (style)!

Thanks to Mark Herman and all the Ganymedes, Regulators, and Plowboys. Special credit goes to Terry "Zippy" Schuster. Thanks and condolences to sufferin' Sox fans, Jason Cregier and Peter Medlin. Wait 'til next year!

What's a "ganymede," you ask? You'll just have to listen to the full episode of Under Rocks.

And if you have a bright idea for an episode of Under Rocks, maybe a place, event, or thing here in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin you think others should know about — tell us! Email us at rocks@niu.edu.

