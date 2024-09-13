© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
Perspective: The first year with mom and dad

By Lonny Cain
Published September 13, 2024
I've been thinking about my parents.

Not the parents I knew, but the mom and dad I did not know.

They are both gone but I still wonder about the parents I never knew.

They both had tough childhoods and probably did stupid things like we did as kids. I want to know all about those stupid things.

Well, that wish turned into a crazy thought … about that magic lamp, the one with the genie who grants you three wishes.

I came up with this wish: Let me remember my first year, when I was a baby seeing the world and my parents for the first time.

They were so young. Dad, 21, was still living with memories of war. Mom was bumping 21, learning what it meant to be a wife and now a mother.

I see them happy, stretched out on a bed with me wiggling between them. They are gently poking my nose and letting my tiny fingers grip theirs, making gibberish sounds in that squeaky baby talk voice.

And talking to each other. About me. You know, how cute I am. Who I look like. Will I be president someday? How I learned to walk.

I changed their lives. The parents I came to know began to form and slowly discard the kids they were.

They gave. They sacrificed. And that first year ... all those diapers and me wailing at all hours, their focus of every day.

But that first year had to be amazing. Imagine if I could see it now. Every single moment with two special people. Stan and Helen slowly becoming Mom and Dad.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
