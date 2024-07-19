An American history of motherhood, mentorship, & empowering women's leadership | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge podcast, we’re talking with Dr. Jodi Vandenberg-Daves. She’s a coach, consultant, mentor, editor, author and -- above all -- an educator.

Jodi spent the past 25 years as a professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She was recently the chair of the Department of Race, Gender, and Sexuality studies.

She’s also an author of books like Modern Motherhood: An American History. Now, Jodi is teaching, career coaching and mentoring, & has created her own online women’s leadership course.

We talk a lot about what it means to be a mentor and the mentors and teachers who have made a big impact on her. We dive into her book Modern Motherhood, a class she taught about the history of motherhood, and so much.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Educator in this episode:

Dr. Jodi Vandenberg-Daves

Stories in this episode:

Northern Illinois students bring their voice to school boards

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche."

