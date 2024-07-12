Perspective: Two stories, a common theme

Julio Diaz was walking in New York City one afternoon when he was jumped by a young man with a knife. “Give me all your money,” the boy said, so Julio did just that. When the boy took off, Julio yelled “Hey, kid! It’s a little cold. Do you want my jacket, too?” The boy was a little bewildered but accepted his offer. Then Julio went further. “I’m about to go and get something to eat,” he said. You want to join me?”

Sure enough. They shared a meal. But when the time came to pay the bill, Julio said, ”I’d love to treat you, but you have my wallet!” The boy gave the wallet back.

Then Julio asked,“Can I have your knife, too?” He got it.

Who knows whose life was saved in that encounter?

Here’s another story from half way around the world. Ari, a teacher at a private school in the country of Sri Lanka, was concerned that his students didn’t have much appreciation for their less wealthy neighbors. So he found a village of extremely poor families whose daily lives were miserable, and took his students to work side by side with them. Together they built a road. Fixed houses and irrigation ditches, and eventually, a pre-school and village bank.

For more than 60 years, Ari organized thousands of the same kind of work camps. He just died at the age of 92, but his work definitely continues.

Who knows mow many lives have been saved?

Anything keeping you from doing things like Julio…and Ari? Read Daily Goodon the internet to inspire you to try.

I’m Rick Brooks, and that’s my perspective.