Northern Illinois rallies mark the 2nd anniversary of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision on abortion rights

This week marks two years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned the court's decades-old rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey that had affirmed a constitutional right to an abortion. Across northern Illinois, activists and community members came together to make their voices heard.

On Saturday, dozens of activists gathered in downtown DeKalb at the “Take Back our Rights” rally to express their concerns with recent policy changes affecting women’s reproductive rights. Greeted with cheers and applause, Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14) spoke to the attendees about the importance of unity and collective action.

WNIJ

“No matter how you approach this work of defending our freedoms," she told them, "know that it will take all of us -- all of our strengths, all of our focused energy, our unified commitment, and all of our powerful voices.”

Listening in the crowd was Mary Ellen Schaid, Executive Director of Safe Passage in DeKalb. She believes that all voters should take Rep. Underwood’s words to the ballot box.

“The main thing that I would want people to know," she said, "is that their rights are at risk, and they need to vote, and they need to get out and learn about what representatives are on what platforms and they also need to vote for president.”

Also at the event was Rianne Hawkins. She’s the Senior Director for Public Policy and Advocacy at Planned Parenthood of Illinois. Since the Dobbs decision, Planned Parenthood health clinics, including several new ones along the Illinois border, have seen patients from 41 states. Speaking to the attendees, Hawkins emphasized the power of collective action through conversation and vulnerability.

“Please don’t be complacent," she admonished the group, "please talk to your friends and neighbors about how important this issue is, please share your stories. I know a lot of people in this room probably have a personal story, please share that because it can make such a big difference.”

Meanwhile, in Rockford, several pro-life advocates attended the fourth annual "Walk for Life and Family." Kevin Rilott is the primary organizer and president of Rockford Family Initiative. He says that the event is meant to express love and respect for all, even if people differ religiously and politically.

AMDG Photography



“One of the main goals of the Rockford Walk for Life," he said, "was to bring people together from different churches and different organizations, to make a public statement that the pro-life community is a joyful group of people who love God and love our neighbor, and that just to walk through our city was a way to show people that we are here because we care about ending abortion and helping mothers.”

Since the Dobbs decision, Rockford Family Initiative has held prayer sessions outside of reproductive health clinics and Rilott has organized events similar to the “Walk for Life and Family.” However, in addition to amplifying the voices of the pro-life community, Rilott believes that activists must unite across ideological lines.

“I would love," he said, "to sit down and talk with people who support abortion — and again the first thing is I need to listen and the second is I need to share with them what I’ve seen — and then see, what can we do together to make our community a better place?”

The efforts of gatherings like those in DeKalb and Rockford now march to the November ballot as voters unite in what could be the biggest demonstration of collective action since 2020.

