The ultimate goal of education with NIU Professor Gulsat Aygen, part 2 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge Podcast, it’s the 2nd and final part of our conversation with Northern Illinois University Distinguished Teaching Professor, Dr. Gulsat Aygen. Dr. Aygen is a world-renowned Linguistics teacher, author, and translator.

She has had an absolutely remarkable life from growing up in Turkey, spending time as a political prisoner in the 1980s, coming to the United States to study at Harvard, and now teaching at NIU.

In the last episode, we talked about the ultimate goal of education.

This time around, we talk about her experience learning English as a student in Istanbul, how she got interested in linguistics in the first place, & the journey that led her to Northern Illinois University.

