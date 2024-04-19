Perspective: Whose side were you on during that solar eclipse?

My friends had a great solar eclipse. I did not.

I'm not a big fan of the moon. What does it do other than govern the tides -- and I've never lived on a coast to become interested in that.

Adults asked me as a kid if I saw the Man on the Moon. I didn't and felt stupid. My favorite cousin thinks the 1969 moon walk was filmed in a Burbank TV studio. I like the guy too much to disagree.

People can hold their hands to their faces and block me out, even though I'm much bigger than their hand. I resent this, and I suspect the sun resents it as well.

We can't do without the sun. The moon is just a bothersome extra.